Philippine Senator Leila De Lima (C) is escorted by police after a metropolitan trial court hearing in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, May. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Global human rights groups on Friday called for immediate release of a Philippines senator who is a known critic of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Leila De Lima has been in pretrial detention for two years now on accusations related to drug trafficking.