Global human rights groups on Friday called for immediate release of a Philippines senator who is a known critic of President Rodrigo Duterte.
Leila De Lima has been in pretrial detention for two years now on accusations related to drug trafficking.
Philippine Senator Leila De Lima (C) is escorted by police after a metropolitan trial court hearing in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, May. 19, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROLEX DELA PENA
Global human rights groups on Friday called for immediate release of a Philippines senator who is a known critic of President Rodrigo Duterte.
Leila De Lima has been in pretrial detention for two years now on accusations related to drug trafficking.