Rohingya refugees walk through the Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Dec. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/TRACEY NEARMY AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Hundreds of Rohingya wait after crossing Bangladesh's border as they flee from Budichong, Myanmar, after crossing the Naf river, Bangladesh, Oct. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

A Rohingya woman stands close to her makeshift tent at the Balukhali camp in Ukhiya, Bangladesh, Sep. 15, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Human rights groups on Wednesday demanded Southeast Asian governments protect the rights of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslim community and urged safe conditions to be in place before their repatriation from refugee camps in Bangladesh.

The call came ahead of this weekend’s 34th annual summit of leaders from the 10 Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member countries to be held in Bangkok, where various economic, political and environmental issues will be discussed.