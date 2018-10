Vietnamese blogger Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh (L), also known by her pseudonym, 'Mother Mushroom,' stands during her trial the central city of Nha Trang on June 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/VIETNAM NEWS AGENCY

Human rights organizations on Wednesday hailed the release of a well-known activist and blogger who was serving a decade-long jail sentence for criticizing the Vietnamese government.

The blogger – known by her alias "Me Nam" (meaning "Mother Mushroom") – had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for conducting propaganda against the State after spending two years in solitary confinement.