Various organizations supporting human rights expressed their opposition to the death penalty in Thailand on Jun. 19, 2018 outside Bang Kwang Prison, north of Bangkok, Thailand, after the authorities executed a prisoner, in the first execution since 2009. EFE/Dissarintr Tovikkai

Several human rights organizations on Tuesday expressed their opposition to capital punishment in Thailand, after the authorities carried out the first execution of a prisoner since 2009.

More than 500 people are on death row in Thailand, according to official figures.