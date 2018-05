Amnesty International activists hold placards outside the Malaysian embassy during a protest held to show opposition to Malaysia's Sedition Act in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 30, 2016. EPA-EFE FILE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Malaysian Prime Minister and National Front coalition (Barisan Nasional) President Najib Razak reacts during an event ahead of upcoming 14th general elections at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, May 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Ahead of Malaysia's May 9 elections, Amnesty International on Monday urged the next government to put human rights at the heart of its policies and to avoid repressive tactics.

"The space for freedom of expression has shrunk alarmingly in recent years" in the country, AI's Malaysia Researcher Rachel Chhoa-Howard said in a statement, adding that "the authorities have placed arbitrary restrictions on the opposition, media and rights defenders leading up to the vote."