efe-epaBarcelona (Spain)

The Spanish non-governmental organization Open Arms along with its Italian partner Mediterranea and the German Sea-Watch 3 have returned to waters off the coast of Libya to continue with their joint search and rescue mission, NGO officials said Friday.

The three organizations have decided to focus their fleet of three ships, each from a different country, under a unified mission called #United4Med after Open Arms' rescue vessel returned to action after almost four months of being detained in Malta.