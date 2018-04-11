Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) shows the way to North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho (front L) during their meeting in Moscow, Russia, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho attends a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (L, back to cameara) in Moscow, Russia, 10 April 2018. The meeting is to discuss international issues and resolving the situation on the Korean Peninsula. EPA-EFE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

Members of a conservative group hold placards during a protest against the Inter-Korea Summit near the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 10 April 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows a meeting of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea held on under the guidance of Kim Jong-un, chairman of the WPK and chairman of the State Affairs Commission of the DPRK, in Pyongyang, North Korea, 09 April 2018. EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Members of a conservative group hold placards during a protest against the Inter-Korea Summit near the US embassy in Seoul, South Korea, 10 April 2018. The Inter-Korean summit will take place at the truce village of Panmunjom on 27 April. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

The South Korean government said Wednesday that the issue of human rights will not be discussed at the summit with Pyongyang, to be held late April, since the focus of this meeting is denuclearization of the North.

Seoul ruled out discussions on the human rights situation in the neighboring country between the South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, contrary to what more than 40 NGOs had called for a day earlier, including Amnesty International (AI) and Human Rights Watch (HRW).