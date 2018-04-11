The South Korean government said Wednesday that the issue of human rights will not be discussed at the summit with Pyongyang, to be held late April, since the focus of this meeting is denuclearization of the North.
Seoul ruled out discussions on the human rights situation in the neighboring country between the South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, contrary to what more than 40 NGOs had called for a day earlier, including Amnesty International (AI) and Human Rights Watch (HRW).