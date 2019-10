A group photo at the signing ceremony for the Free Trade Agreement and the Investment Protection Agreement between Viet Nam and European Union (EVFTA and IPA) at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MINH HOANG

Prominent Vietnamese human rights lawyer and pro-democracy activist Nguyen Van Dai (C) stands in a courtroom during his trial in Hanoi, Vietnam, April 5, 2018 (issued June 8, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/STRINGER VIETNAM OUT

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh (R), European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom (L), Minister of the Business Environment, Trade and Entrepreneurship of Romania Stefan Radu Oprea (C) attend the signing ceremony for the Free Trade Agreement and the Investment Protection Agreement between Viet Nam and European Union (EVFTA and IPA) at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam, June 30, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MINH HOANG

A free trade agreement signed in June between the European Union and Vietnam is a step forward in economic relations, however many organizations allege that human rights have been left aside.

EU Commissioner Cecilia Malmström described the agreement, which is pending ratification by the European Parliament, as one of the most ambitious trade agreements to have ever been signed between the EU and a developing country. EFE-EPA