Palestinian protesters take part during the clashes near the border between Israel and eastern Gaza Strip, May 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/HAITHAM IMAD

An Israeli watch tower is seen during the clashes near the border between Israel and Gaza Strip, May 15, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMMED SABER

Israeli and Palestinian factions in Gaza have breached international law during a recent flare-up of violence, Human Rights Watch said Wednesday.

The latest outbreak of violence in May, the worst since 2014, saw four Israeli airstrikes launched against non-military Palestinian targets, killing civilians, including two women and two children, in violation of international laws.