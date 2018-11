A handout photo made available by the Saudi Royal Court shows Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman (L) speaking with Ramzan Kadyrov (R) head of the Chechen Republic during the Abu Dhabi Formula One Grand Prix 2018 at Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 25 November 2018. EPA-EFE/BANDAR ALGALOUD / SAUDI ROYAL CO HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A Turkish forensic officer walks in front of the picture of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman (L) and Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud (R) during an investigation at a villa in Yalova city, Turkey, 26 November 2018. Reportedly they are looking for evidence in order to find the dead body of Jamal Khashoggi who was killed in the Saudi Consulate in Turkey on 02 October. Saudi Arabia's Attorney General Saud al-Mujeb on 15 November told a press conference that an order to bring back Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi to Saudi Arabia, even by force, was issued on 29 September by the former Deputy President of the General Intelligence Presidency, adding he had requested the death penalty for five people who have allegedly confessed to their involvement in the killing of Khashoggi at the kingdom's consulate building in Istanbul. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Protesters shout slogans and hold placards against the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a protest in Tunis, Tunisia, 26 November 2018. According to reports, activists from rights groups organized a protest against the planned visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, aka MbS. Saudi Crown Prince is expected to visit Tunisia on 27 November as part of a regional tour, the first since the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

International NGO Human Rights Watch on Monday filed a complaint against the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, who will visit Buenos Aires later this week for the G20 leaders' summit.

HRW reported on its website that the complaint was filed Monday with an Argentine federal prosecutor, who was asked to investigate the Saudi prince for alleged violations of international law committed during the armed conflict in Yemen.