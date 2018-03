Italian Filippo Grandi (L), UN High Commissioner for Refugees, and U.S. William Lacy Swing, Director General of the International Organization for Migration, IOM, leave the press conference about the launch of the UN's 2018 joint response plan for the Rohingya humanitarian crisis, during a press conference, at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Mar. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SALVATORE DI NOLFI

A Rohingya refugee returns to camp carrying relief goods at the site of the newly extended refugee camps at Kutupalong in UKhiya, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ABIR ABDULLAH

Rohingya refugees gather during a visit of Swiss Federal President Alain Berset (Not Pictured) in the Kutupalong Rohingya refugee camp, in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, Feb. 06, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PETER KLAUNZER

In the overcrowded Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh, Sunday had dawned as usual, with members of this ethnic minority community continuing to live in pitiable conditions including persistent fears of trafficking.

Human trafficking networks have been taking advantage of the vulnerable condition of the refugees and exploiting young people for commercial sex work.