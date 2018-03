A handout photo made available by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC) shows a convoy of trucks carrying aid material heading to Afrin and Tall Riffat districts in the countryside of Aleppo, Syria, Mar 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/SARC HANDOUT

A convoy of trucks carrying aid material on Thursday traveled to Afrin, a Kurdish-held enclave in northern Syria that is under attack by Turkish forces and their allies, reported the International Committee of the Red Cross, which has not been able to deliver any aid to the region since early Dec.

The convoy consisted of 29 trucks carrying 430 tons of food, medical supplies and materials to purify water, the spokesperson for the ICRC in Syria, Ingy Sedky, told EFE.