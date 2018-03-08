A handout photo made available by the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (·SYRedCrescent) shows aid convoy with medical supplies for people in Douma, eastern Ghouta, Syria, Mar. 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/SYRIAN ARAB RED CRESCENT

An operation to deliver humanitarian aid to a besieged rebel-held enclave outside the Syrian capital Damascus has been postponed due to a deteriorating security situation on the ground there, spokespersons from the International Red Cross and the United Nations told EFE on Thursday.

International efforts to deliver much-needed medical assistance and food resources to civilians trapped in Eastern Ghouta were ramped up in recent days but continued hostilities in the region have hampered operations on several occasions.