An operation to deliver humanitarian aid to a besieged rebel-held enclave outside the Syrian capital Damascus has been postponed due to a deteriorating security situation on the ground there, spokespersons from the International Red Cross and the United Nations told EFE on Thursday.
International efforts to deliver much-needed medical assistance and food resources to civilians trapped in Eastern Ghouta were ramped up in recent days but continued hostilities in the region have hampered operations on several occasions.