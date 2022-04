The humanitarian crisis brought by the Remain in Mexico program arrived on Tuesday at the doors of the US Supreme Court with a protest by organizations calling for an end to the "racist" policy that "puts an end to human rights" along the US-Mexico border.

That was how Lindsay Tozcylowski, executive director of the Immigrant Defenders Law Center (Immdef), described the program that the highest US court is now studying to determine whether to continue it or allow it to be shelved.