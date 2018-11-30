Tibetan nomads on horse-drawn carts travel towards the Himalayan ranges on the road to the base camp of the earth's highest peak of Mt Everest, in the Tibet Autonomous Region, the People's Republic of China, Oct 13, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/BARBARA WALTON

The first human settlements on the Tibetan plateau, situated more than 4,600 meters (around 15,090 feet) above sea level, date back 30,000 to 40,000 years, according to a new study published in Science magazine, state-owned China Daily newspaper reported Friday.

The investigation, led by archaeologist Xiaoling Zhang of the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, confirmed the presence of humans in Nwya Devu, where they found more than 3,600 artifacts, including stone tools, ceramic bowls and weapons, as well as two damaged graves.