A huge humpback whale was found dead on Wednesday on the beach of a luxurious residential Rio de Janeiro neighborhood, a situation that has occurred more than 100 times so far this year on various Brazilian beaches, setting a new countrywide record for such whale deaths.

Residents who came out to walk on the Sao Conrado beach in southern Rio on Wednesday morning came across the 7-meter-long (23 feet) body of the whale stuck in the sand above the shoreline and already surrounded by curious onlookers of all ages who lamented the animal's death.