Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (L) gives money to pregnant workers during an event in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Aug. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian garment workers attend an event with where Prime Minister Hun Sen was speaking in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Aug. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen (C) poses for the pictures with garment workers during an event in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Aug. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAK REMISSA

Cambodia's recently re-elected Prime Minister Thursday met thousands of garment factory workers at their production facility in Phnom Penh.

Hun Sen greeted and took selfies with some of the 14,000 garment manufacturers in a plant in the factory zone of the capital, an efe-epa journalist reports.