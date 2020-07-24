Commander of the Royal Cambodian Army Hun Manet (C) salutes as he arrives at a ceremony in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, 18 June 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/KITH SEREY

Authoritarian Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has governed the country for 35 years, and although expecting to hold office for at least another decade, the leader has begun to position his eldest son, Hun Manet, as a possible successor.

Hun Manet, a 42-year-old three-star general and deputy commander-in-chief of the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces, is often seen at official events and this week he participated in a tour of three provinces where he presided over numerous ceremonies of the military, an indispensable ally on the path to power. EFE-EPA