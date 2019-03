Photo showing damage to a store in the Ciudad Chinita mall in Maracaibo, Venezuela, on March 13, 2019, after a wave of looting. EFE-EPA

Photo showing workers repairing damage to a store in the Ciudad Chinita mall in Maracaibo, Venezuela, on March 13, 2019, after a wave of looting. EFE-EPA

Photo showing damage to a store in the Ciudad Chinita mall in Maracaibo, Venezuela, on March 13, 2019, after a wave of looting. EFE-EPA

About 570 people have been arrested in the western Venezuelan state of Zulia in a wave of looting against at least 350 stores that kicked off on the weekend amid the massive power blackout that affected most of the country.

A government source in the oil-rich region told EFE that the number of people arrested jumped in the last 24 hours from 377 to 570, although so far the authorities have not provided a total for the number of people injured in the violence.