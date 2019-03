Photo showing damage to a store in the Ciudad Chinita mall in Maracaibo, Venezuela, on March 13, 2019, after a wave of looting. EFE-EPA

Photo showing workers repairing damage to a store in the Ciudad Chinita mall in Maracaibo, Venezuela, on March 13, 2019, after a wave of looting. EFE-EPA

Photo showing damage to a store in the Ciudad Chinita mall in Maracaibo, Venezuela, on March 13, 2019, after a wave of looting. EFE-EPA

Venezuela's monthly inflation rate rose by 53.7 percent in February, according to the opposition-controlled Parliament, down from nearly 200 percent the month before. For the past 12 months, the inflation rate has been some 2.3 million percent. EFE/File

Venezuelans got back to work and most of their normal daily activities on March 14, 2019, with the restoration of electric power across almost all of the national territory. EFE-EPA

About 570 people have been arrested in the western Venezuelan state of Zulia in a wave of looting against at least 350 stores that kicked off on the weekend amid the massive power blackout that affected most of the country.

A government source in the oil-rich region told EFE that the number of people arrested jumped in the last 24 hours from 377 to 570, although so far the authorities have not provided a total for the number of people injured in the violence.