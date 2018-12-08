At least 278 people in the French capital have been detained ahead of protests called by the so-called "Yellow Vest" movement, a police spokeswoman told EFE on Saturday.
She said that the number of arrests could rise over the course of the day.
French riot police officers stand guard in front the Music National Academy prior to another demonstration of the yellow vests movement, in Paris, France, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
Store windows are protected with wooden panels on the Champs Elysees on the Champs Elysees ahead of the National anti-governmental protest to be held on 08 December, by the so-called Gilets Jaunes (Yellow Vest) movement in Paris, France, Dec. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT
A trashcan burns on Place de la Republique as students demonstrate against the increase of the subscription fees for foreigners students, in Paris, France, Dec. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Protesters wearing yellow vests (gilets jaunes) wave flares and French flags near the Arc de Triomphe during a demonstration over high fuel prices on the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT
