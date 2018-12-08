Protesters wearing yellow vests (gilets jaunes) wave flares and French flags near the Arc de Triomphe during a demonstration over high fuel prices on the Champs Elysee in Paris, France, Dec. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/YOAN VALAT

A trashcan burns on Place de la Republique as students demonstrate against the increase of the subscription fees for foreigners students, in Paris, France, Dec. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Store windows are protected with wooden panels on the Champs Elysees on the Champs Elysees ahead of the National anti-governmental protest to be held on 08 December, by the so-called Gilets Jaunes (Yellow Vest) movement in Paris, France, Dec. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

French riot police officers stand guard in front the Music National Academy prior to another demonstration of the yellow vests movement, in Paris, France, Dec. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

At least 278 people in the French capital have been detained ahead of protests called by the so-called "Yellow Vest" movement, a police spokeswoman told EFE on Saturday.

She said that the number of arrests could rise over the course of the day.