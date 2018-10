Tibetan spiritual leader the 14th Dalai Lama arrives to impart the four days of teachings at the Tibetans' main temple of Tsuglagkhang in McLeodganj near Dharamsala, India, Oct. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANJAY BAID

Hundreds of people, including monks and students, attended the first day of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's four-day teaching of Uma Jukpa at Tsuglakhang temple, the main Tibetan Temple in Dharamsala in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Uma Jukpa, or Entering the Middle Way, is a text written by sixth-century Indian scholar Chandrakirti, which has been accepted throughout all schools of Tibetan Buddhism as the highest expression of the Buddhist view of reality.