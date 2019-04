Greens leader Richard Di Natale (L) speaks to the media while The member for Melbourne Adam Bandt looks on during the 'Stop Adani Convoy' event in Melbourne, Australia, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Former Greens leader Bob Brown addresses the crowd during the 'Stop Adani Convoy' event in Melbourne, Australia, Apr. 18, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

People hold signs during an anti-Adani rally protesting against the Queensland coal mine, in Parramatta Park, Sydney, Australia, Apr. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEREMY PIPER NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

People hold signs during an anti-Adani rally protesting against the Queensland coal mine, in Parramatta Park, Sydney, Australia, Apr. 20, 2019. EPA-EFE/JEREMY PIPER NO ARCHIVING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Around a thousand protesters took part in a rally at Parramatta Park in Sydney on Saturday as part of a countrywide campaign against a coal mine that an Indian conglomerate plans to dig in Queensland.

During the demonstration, participants held up placards that said, “Save the reef, stop Adani,” “Planet before profit”, “Care for the world”.