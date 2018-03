Hours after the funeral of Stephon Clark, Black Lives Matter protesters chant slogans and hold placards during a protest outside the office of Sacramento district attorney Anne Schubert in Sacramento, California, USA, 29 March 2018. . EPA/PETER DASILVA

Hours after the funeral of Stephon Clark, Black Lives Matter protesters chant slogans and hold placards during a protest outside the Federal courthouse in Sacramento, California, USA, 29 March 2018. EPA/PETER DASILVA

Mourners wearing a lanyard with an image of Stephon Clark before entering his funeral of at the Bayside of South Sacramento (BOSS) church in Sacramento, California, USA, 29 March 2018. EPA/PETER DASILVA

Rev. Al Sharpton (R) hugs Stevante Clark (L) during the funeral services for police shooting victim Stephon Clark at Bayside of South Sacramento Church in Sacramento, California, USA, 29 March 2018. EPA/JEFF CHIU/POOL

Rev. Al Sharpton (C) speaks as Stevante Clark raises an arm during the funeral services for police shooting victim Stephon Clark at Bayside of South Sacramento Church in Sacramento, California, USA, 29 March 2018. EPA/JEFF CHIU/POOL

Family and friends grieve in front of the casket of Stephon Clark funeral at the Bayside of South Sacramento Church in Sacramento, California, USA, 29 March 2018. The 22-year-old unarmed Stephon Clark was fatally shot by Sacramento Police. EPA/JEFF CHIU /POOL

Hundreds of people on Thursday attended the funeral of an unarmed African-American, who was shot dead by the Sacramento Police in the courtyard of his grandparents house, after several days of protests against police violence.

The funeral ceremony for Stephon Clark was held at Bayside Boss Church in the state capital, Sacramento, and was attended by Clark's relatives as well as Reverend Al Sharpton, an African-American civil rights activist.