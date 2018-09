A handout photo made available by the Vietnam News Agency shows Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen pay respect at the funeral of Vietnam's late President Tran Dai Quang at the National Funeral House in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/VIETNAM NEWS AGENCY / HANDOUT HA HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Vietnam News Agency shows South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yeon writing in the condolences book during the funeral of Vietnam's late President Tran Dai Quang at the National Funeral House in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/VIETNAM NEWS AGENCY / HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Vietnam News Agency shows Vietnam's Acting President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh paying respect at the funeral of Vietnam's late President Tran Dai Quang at the National Funeral House, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/VIETNAM NEWS AGENCY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A policeman guards outside at the National Funeral House during the funeral of Vietnam's late President Tran Dai Quang, in Hanoi, Vietnam, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

A handout photo made available by the Vietnam News Agency shows soldiers standing guard at the funeral of Vietnam's late President Tran Dai Quang in his hometown in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/VIETNAM NEWS AGENCY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Vietnam News Agency shows local people reacting at the funeral of Vietnam's late President Tran Dai Quang in his hometown in Ninh Binh province, Vietnam, Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/VIETNAM NEWS AGENCY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Hundreds of people, including senior government officials and dignitaries from neighboring countries gathered in Hanoi Wednesday for the state funeral of the Vietnamese President.

Tran Dai Quang died at the age of 61 on Friday last week after prolonged illness.