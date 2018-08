Former South Korean so-called 'comfort woman' Gil Won-Ok (L), 91, and Kim Kyeong-ae (2-L) sit next the statue (R) symbolizing a comfort woman during the 1,348th weekly rally on the 73rd anniversary of the National Liberation Day near the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM CHUL-SOO

Former South Korean so-called 'comfort woman' Lee Yong-Su, 91, speaks during the 1,348th weekly rally on the 73rd anniversary of the National Liberation Day near the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM CHUL-SOO

South Korean supporters of former 'comfort women' gather for the 1,348th weekly rally on the 73th anniversary of the National Liberation Day near the Japanese embassy in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/KIM CHUL-SOO

Hundreds of South Koreans gathered for the 1,348th weekly protest outside the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Wednesday on the 73rd anniversary of the National Liberation Day which marked the end of Japanese occupation of the country.

The protest was launched in 1992 to seek justice for around 200,000 women who were forced into prostitution by Japanese imperial army soldiers during World War Two.