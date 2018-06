Police in riot gear stand on the street during a protest before the start of the G7 (Group of Seven) summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, Jun. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

An activist hurls a road flare while protesting before the start of the G7 (Group of Seven) summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, Jun. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Activists march through the streets protesting before the start of the G7 (Group of Seven) summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, Jun. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Protestors start a fire during a protest taking place before the start of the G7 (Group of Seven) summit in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada, Jun. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDRE PICHETTE

Some 500 people on Thursday protested in Quebec against the G7 summit, which will begin on Friday in La Malbaie, about 140 kilometers east of the Quebec capital.

The demonstrators marched around the center of Quebec City from 6pm (22.00 GMT) without violent incident, although security forces arrested at least two people.