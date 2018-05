Two men smoke cannabis in coconuts during the tenth edition of the marijuana march in Medellin, Colombia, 05 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

A man smokes cannabis in a pipe during the tenth edition of the marijuana march in Medellin, Colombia, 05 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

Young people smoke cannabis in a multiple-ended pipe during the eighteenth edition of the Global Marijuana March in Mexico City, Mexico, 05 May 2018. EPA-EFE/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

A young man wearing a mask with the image of the leftist candidate for the Presidency of Mexico Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador smokes cannabis during the eighteenth edition of the Global Marijuana March in Mexico City, Mexico, 05 May 2018. EPA-EFE/SASHENKA GUTIERREZ

A man smokes cannabis in a pineapple during the tenth edition of the marijuana march in Medellin, Colombia, 05 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

A woman wears glasses allusive to cannabis while hundreds participate in the eighteenth edition of the March of Marijuana at the Ipanema beach, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on 05 May 2018, to pressure the authorities to legalize it. The rally was entitled 'Rio does not need intervention, but legalization,' in reference to the intervention in the security area of Rio de Janeiro decreed earlier this year by the government of President Michel Temer. EPA-EFE/Marcelo Sayao

A man prepares a cannabis joint during a march in favor of marijuana in Santiago, Chile, 05 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

A man smokes cannabis during a march in favor of marijuana in Santiago, Chile, 05 May 2018. EPA-EFE/Alberto Valdes

View of a balloon with icons of Cannabis on it during a demonstration in favor of the legalization of the cultivation and use of Cannabis, in Santiago, Chile, 05 May 2018. Some 80,000 people marched down the main avenue of Santiago during a demonstration in favor of self-cultivation and use of cannabis for medicinal and recreational purposes, the organizers of the march informed. EPA-EFE/MARIO RUIZ

Hundreds of people demonstrated Saturday in several cities of Mexico to demand a change in the legislation to allow the recreational use of marijuana, as well as the acceptance of this plant for therapeutic use.

The marches, part of a worldwide mobilization with gatherings in places like Madrid, Santiago de Chile and Rio de Janeiro, took place in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Merida, Monterrey and Tijuana.