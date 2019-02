Firefighters and volunteers cut trees that were felled after the Jan. 25, 2019, rupture of a tailings dam at a mine owned by Brazilian mining giant Vale in Brumadinho. At least 157 people were killed by the sea of mud released by the dam, while 182 others are missing and presumed dead. EPA-EFE/File

Brazilian authorities on Friday evacuated hundreds of people in the southeastern state of Minas Gerais due to the risk of more tailings dam collapses like the one that left at least 157 dead last month.

The first evacuation of 500 people was carried out in different neighborhoods of the rural town of Barao de Cocais, about 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the state capital of Belo Horizonte.