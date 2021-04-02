Myanmar's military has forcibly disappeared hundreds of people since the Feb. 1 coup, Human Rights Watch said on Friday, as protesters continued to demonstrate despite the ongoing risks of violent repression of security forces.
More than 2,700 people have been detained in the country since the coup, out of which the whereabouts of only a small fraction are known, HRW said in a statement, citing the Myanmar-based Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which documents and verifies incidents and developments. EFE-EPA