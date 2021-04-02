Friends and relatives carry the coffin of Ko Zaw Latt,18, who was allegedly shot dead a day earlier in an anti-coup protests in Mandalay, Myanmar, 02 April 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Relatives and friends react during the funeral procession of Ko Zaw Latt,18, who was allegedly shot dead a day earlier in an anti-coup protests in Mandalay, Myanmar, 02 April 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

People lay flowers, food and water as a tribute to Ye Nay Min,19, who died during a protest against the military coup in Mandalay, Myanmar, 02 April 2021. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Myanmar's military has forcibly disappeared hundreds of people since the Feb. 1 coup, Human Rights Watch said on Friday, as protesters continued to demonstrate despite the ongoing risks of violent repression of security forces.

More than 2,700 people have been detained in the country since the coup, out of which the whereabouts of only a small fraction are known, HRW said in a statement, citing the Myanmar-based Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, which documents and verifies incidents and developments. EFE-EPA