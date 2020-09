People wait in line outside the US Supreme Court in Washington on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 to pay their respects to late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

Family, close friends and colleagues of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg attend a memorial service in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court Building in Washington on Wednesday, 23 September 2020. EFE-EPA/Andrew Harnik

Mourners dab tears from their eyes while paying respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg under the portico at the top of the steps of the US Supreme Court Building in Washington on Wednesday, 23 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Alex Brandon/POOL

The flag-draped casket of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg lies in repose under the portico of the US Supreme Court Building in Washington on Wednesday, 23 September 2020. EFE/EPA/Alex Brandon

Hundreds gathered Wednesday outside the US Supreme Court in Washington to bid farewell to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week at the age of 87.

The flag-draped casket holding her remains was placed under the portico at the top of the steps of the Supreme Court Building, located across the street from the United States Capitol, where it will remain for two days.