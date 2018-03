An Indian Christian woman offers prayers on the occasion of Good Friday at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi, India, Mar. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian Christian man with his daughter kisses a crucifix as others offer prayers during Good Friday prayer at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi, India, Mar. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

Indian Christians offer prayers on the occasion of Good Friday at the Sacred Heart Cathedral in New Delhi, India, Mar. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAJAT GUPTA

An Indian Christian takes part in a reenactment of the stations of the cross on Good Friday in Mumbai, India, Mar. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian Christians take part in a reenactment of the stations of the cross on Good Friday in Mumbai, India, Mar. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

An Indian penitent dressed as Jesus Christ takes part in a reenactment of the stations of the cross on Good Friday in Mumbai, India, Mar. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

The center of the Indian capital came alive early on Friday as a giant bell tolled at the Sacred Heart Church to call devotees to worship on Good Friday, the day marking Jesus Christ's crucifixion and the beginning of Easter.

Around 300-400 people gathered for a special mass at Sacred Heart - New Delhi's second oldest Catholic church - that began around 10 am and was conducted in the Tamil language, an epa journalist reports.