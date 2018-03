Protesters hold placards outside the National Diet Building during a protest against Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet in Tokyo, Japan, Mar. 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

Hundreds of people gathered Tuesday outside the official residence of the Japanese Prime Minister to demand his resignation and that of the Finance Minister over the alleged cover-up of a cronyism scandal.

Hundreds of protesters gathered for the second consecutive day close to Shinzo Abe's official residence, surrounded by a large police deployment after more than 1,000 people had demonstrated at the same spot on Monday.