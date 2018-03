Fleurette Geurrier, wife of photographer Vladjimir Legagneur, speaks to the media during a march to the headquarters of the Haitian Attorney General's Office to demand that the authorities clear up the case of photographer Vladjimir Legagneur, who disappeared on March 14 while reporting in the Port-au-Prince slum of Grand Ravine, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

Hundreds of people march to the headquarters of the Haitian Attorney General's Office to demand that the authorities clear up the case of photographer Vladjimir Legagneur, who disappeared on March 14 while reporting in the Port-au-Prince slum of Grand Ravine, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

Hundreds of people march to the headquarters of the Haitian Attorney General's Office to demand that the authorities clear up the case of photographer Vladjimir Legagneur, who disappeared on March 14 while reporting in the Port-au-Prince slum of Grand Ravine, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

Hundreds of people march to the headquarters of the Haitian Attorney General's Office to demand that the authorities clear up the case of photographer Vladjimir Legagneur, who disappeared on March 14 while reporting in the Port-au-Prince slum of Grand Ravine, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEAN MARC HERVE ABELARD

Hundreds of people marched to the headquarters of the Haitian Attorney General's Office to demand that the authorities clear up the case of photographer Vladjimir Legagneur, who disappeared on March 14 while reporting in the Port-au-Prince slum of Grand Ravine.

The demonstrators, including many journalists, marched along with Fleurette Guerrier, the wife of Legagneur, whose disappearance has had international repercussions with Reporters Without Borders also demanding that the case be clarified.