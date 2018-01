Tourists wait for a Shinkansen bullet train to a ski resort at Tokyo Station in Tokyo, Japan, 18 January 2016, when heavy snowfall forced transportation to be suspended and delayed in Tokyo and its Metropolitan area. EPA-EFE/FILE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Train staff members rush to check a stalled train due to the heavy snowfall in Tokyo, Japan, 08 February 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/CHRISTOPHER JUE

More than 400 people were trapped on a train in northeastern Japan due to heavy snow while rescue efforts were underway, the East Japan Railway (JR East) said Friday.

Due to accumulated snow, the four-waggon train with 430 people on board got stuck at a level crossing in the city of Sanjo, Niigata prefecture, at around 19.00 on Thursday (10.00 GMT).