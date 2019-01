Hundreds of people lined up Wednesday in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to get vaccinated against yellow fever before taking their summer trips to other countries that require it. Dec. 12, 2017. EPA-EFE/ Aitor Pereira/FILE

Hundreds of people lined up Wednesday in Buenos Aires to get vaccinated against yellow fever before taking their summer trips to other countries that require it.

Some of the would-be travelers even spent the night in the vicinity of the health facilities, including Federico Ballester and his family, who arrived at midday Tuesday and said - 20 hours later - that they expected their turn to get vaccinated would come "shortly."