Hundreds of people attend a mass with candles during a protest against violence and insecurity in San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas, Mexico, 12 September 2022. EPA-EFE/CARLOS LOPEZ

Some 200 people took to the streets of the city of San Cristóbal de Las Casas in the southeastern Mexican state of Chiapas on Monday to demonstrate against growing violence in the region that has displaced thousands of people.

The march-pilgrimage was preceded by a religious celebration and called for unity and peace among the region’s inhabitants.