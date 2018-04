Reverend Shane Harris speaks at a rally for social justice following the fatal police shooting of unarmed Stephon Clark in Sacramento, California, USA, 31 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

People hold up signs at a rally for social justice following the fatal police shooting of unarmed Stephon Clark in Sacramento, California, USA, 31 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

Shatisha Mann (C) whose uncle Joseph Mann was shot and killed by police in 2016, speaks at a gathering following the fatal police shooting of unarmed Stephon Clark in Sacramento, California, USA, 31 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

People embrace following a rally for social justice in response to the fatal police shooting of unarmed Stephon Clark in Sacramento, California, USA, 31 March 2018. EPA-EFE/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

(L-R) Larry King, Kenneth Dtrong and Isaiah Mitchell wear shirts and photos commemorating Stephon Clark at a rally for social justice in response to Clark's fatal shooting at the hands of police in Sacramento, California, USA, 31 March 2018. People are reacting after private autopsy results, released by the family, show that he was shot eight times, including six from behind. EPA-EFE/ELIJAH NOUVELAGE

Hundreds of people marched Saturday in Sacramento, California, USA, to demand justice and pay tribute to Stephon Clark, the young African-American man who was shot dead by police this month and who has become a new symbol of resistance against institutional racism.

The protests were led by former NBA basketball player Matt Barnes, who on Thursday shouldered Clark's coffin and offered to pay for his funeral together with DeMarcus Cousins, both former players of the local Sacramento Kings team.