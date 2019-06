A dog with a Marijuana symbol over his head as supporters and users participate in the March of Marijuana to demand its legalization at the Paulista Avenue, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Jun. 1 2019. EPA-EFE/Fernando Bizerra Jr.

Hundreds of people marched in Brazil's largest city, Sao Paulo, on Saturday in favor of the legalization of cannabis and to call for the decriminalization of the drug for personal use.

The Supreme Court is due to meet on Wednesday to continue its analysis into whether to decriminalize personal use of substances that are considered illicit.