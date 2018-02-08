Some 600 people marched in the rain in the US capital on Wednesday to hail what several organizations dubbed the National Day of Action against Trump's White Supremacy, a demonstration rejecting President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
"Trump says that he will offer a path to citizenship to young undocumented people if the country accepts his white supremacist demands," Cristina Jimenez, one of the founders of United We Dream, said at a Lutheran church near the Capitol where marchers gathered before heading toward the Capitol in the rain.