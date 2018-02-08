Hundreds march in the rain to the US Capitol on Feb. 7, 2018, to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policies. Around 600 people marched to celebrate what several organizations called the National Day of Action Against Trump's White Supremacy. EFE-EPA/Alex Segura

Some 600 people marched in the rain in the US capital on Wednesday to hail what several organizations dubbed the National Day of Action against Trump's White Supremacy, a demonstration rejecting President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

"Trump says that he will offer a path to citizenship to young undocumented people if the country accepts his white supremacist demands," Cristina Jimenez, one of the founders of United We Dream, said at a Lutheran church near the Capitol where marchers gathered before heading toward the Capitol in the rain.