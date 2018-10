Indonesian Air Force members unload donated goods, that will be transported to affected areas in Central Sulawesi, at Halim Perdanakusumah Military Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

An Air Force tractor carries members of the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency Republic of Indonesia (BASARNAS) as they get transported to the disaster area after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Central Sulawesi at Halim Perdanakusumah Military Airport in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/BAGUS INDAHONO

An over view of an earthquake devastated residential area in Balaroa, Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/OLAGONDRONK

Indonesian rescuers work on the collapsed Roa Roa hotel as they try to find survivors in Palu, central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Members of the Indonesian Red Cross pull the body of a tsunami victim from a collapsed house at Talise beach in Palu, central Sulawesi, Indonesia, Oct. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE/MAST IRHAM

Indonesian authorities on Monday raised the death toll to 844 in the devastating earthquake and tsunami, which struck the Sulawesi island on Friday, and warned that hundreds could still be buried under the rubble.

National Agency for Disaster Management spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a press conference in Jakarta that the death toll is expected to climb as many people are believed to have been buried in Petobo, an area in Palu.