An Asian palm civet is displayed inside a cage during a press conference at the Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (PERHILITAN) headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jun. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysia Department of Wildlife officers pack hornbill birds' beaks during a press conference at the Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (PERHILITAN) headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jun. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Director general of the Malaysia Department of Wildlife Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim (L) shows animal skulls during a press conference at the Department of Wildlife and National Parks Peninsular Malaysia (PERHILITAN) headquarters in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Jun. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/FAZRY ISMAIL

Malaysia confiscated 628 different species of animals, including snakes, tortoises and palm civets, the country's Wildlife and National Parks Department said on Friday.

At a press conference in the Malaysian capital, Perhilitan agents unveiled the hundreds of different species that were seized, as well as dozens of wildlife artefacts, such as skulls and eggs, an epa-efe journalist reported.