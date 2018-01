Group of Dalit people, block the western express higway during a protest in Mumbai, India, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

Indian polcemen stands guard during a protest by a group of Dalit people, in Mumbai, India, Jan. 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

A total of 152 people have been arrested in connection with protests by Dalit groups in India's western state of Maharashtra, police sources told EFE Thursday.

P.C. Gole, Maharashtra Police Control Room spokesperson confirmed the number of arrests from Wednesday's protests, which saw thousands of Dalits, a term used to describe castes in India that have historically been relegated to a lower status, marching against alleged aggression by radical Hindu groups.