More than 100 buses drive around the US Capitol and the National Mall for a 'Motorcoach Rolling for Awareness rally' designed to call attention to the industry's losses from the coronavirus pandemic, in Washington DC on 13 May 2020. EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

Hundreds of private buses from all over the United States on Wednesday flooded into the streets of Washington as their drivers gathered to protest the lack of US government aid for the sector amid the coronavirus crisis despite the subsidies provided to airlines and railroads.

The "purpose of the rally is to get the attention of Congress and let them know we are here and we are asking for support," Patrick Goebel, vice president of Barons Bus Services, told local media outlets.