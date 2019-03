People demonstrate in favor of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) after Colombian President Ivan Duque objected to six of the 159 articles of the Statutory Law of the JEP that it does not guarantee the application of the principles of truth, justice, reparation and non-repetition, which are part of the agreement signed in November 2016 between the Government and the FARC guerrillas, in Cali, Colombia, 13 March 2019. The Statutory Law of the JEP was approved by Congress in 2017 and then received the approval of the Constitutional Court, with which the only procedure that was missing was the presidential sanction, but Duque partially objected and will submit a constitutional amendment to the legislature. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Guzman Jr

A young man holds a sign that reads 'No to war - Let's defend life' as people demonstrate in favor of the Special Jurisdiction for Peace (JEP) after Colombian President Ivan Duque objected to six of the 159 articles of the Statutory Law of the JEP that it does not guarantee the application of the principles of truth, justice, reparation and non-repetition, which are part of the agreement signed in November 2016 between the Government and the FARC guerrillas, in Medellin, Colombia, 13 March 2019. The Statutory Law of the JEP was approved by Congress in 2017 and then received the approval of the Constitutional Court, with which the only procedure that was missing was the presidential sanction, but Duque partially objected and will submit a constitutional amendment to the legislature. EPA-EFE/Luis Eduardo Noriega A.

