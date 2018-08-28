Hundreds of displaced Syrians celebrate, wave the national flag, and hold up pictures of Syrian President Bashar Assad and banners upon their return to their houses at Darayya city in the southern countryside of Damascus, Syria, Aug 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Hundreds of Syrians on Tuesday celebrated in the streets of Darayya, a satellite city to the south of Damascus that was recaptured by Syria's regime two years ago and has now been deemed by authorities to be livable following reconstruction efforts.

Huge Syrian national flags and placards extolling President Bashar al-Assad were held aloft by the crowds of Darayya residents as they gathered together in the streets during a ceremony to mark an end to their period living as displaced people, an efe-epa photographer at the scene reported.