Protesters take food offered by other protesters as they occupy Hong Kong Chek Lap Kok International Airport in Hong Kong, China, 12 August 2019. EPA-EFE/LAUREL CHOR

Protesters stand in front of a flight display board showing cancelled flights as they occupy Hong Kong Chek Lap Kok International Airport in Hong Kong, China, 12 August 2019. EPA-EFE/LAUREL CHOR

Almost 200 flights out of Hong Kong International Airport were canceled on Tuesday, a day after thousands of protesters swarmed into one of the terminals of the airport – one of the world's busiest – causing massive disruption and flight cancellations.

At least 180 outbound flights have been canceled, according to the airport's website.