A handout photo made available by Germany's European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Alexander Gerst on his Flickr site shows a view onto the 'eye' of Typhoon Trami as seen from the International Space Station ISS on Sep. 25, 2018 (issued Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXANDER GERST / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: ESA/NASA - ALEXANDER GERST HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Germany's European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Alexander Gerst on his Flickr site shows a view onto the 'eye' of typhoon Trami as seen from the International Space Station ISS on Sep. 25, 2018 (issued Sep. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALEXANDER GERST / HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: ESA/NASA - ALEXANDER GERST HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by NASA shows an image acquired by the Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) on board the joint NASA/NOAA Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership (SNPP) satellite of Typhoon Trami approaching Japan, Sep. 28, 2018 (issued Sep. 29, 2018). EPA-EFE/NASA HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Hundreds of flights were canceled in southern Japan on Saturday morning ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Trami, which is expected to make landfall on Kyushu island on Sunday bringing heavy rains, strong winds and high waves.

Trami, the 24th typhoon of the season in the Pacific and classified as "very strong," was situated around 80 kilometers (50 miles) southwest of Naha, capital of the Okinawa archipelago, at 11.45 am on Saturday, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency.