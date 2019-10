A handout photo made available by NASA shows a visible image acquired from the MODIS instrument aboard NASA's Terra Satellite of Typhoon Hagibis approaching the southeast coast of Japan, Oct. 9, 2019 (issued Oct. 10, 2019). EFE-EPA/NASA GODDARD MODIS RAPID RESPONSE / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The imminent arrival of the powerful Typhoon Hagibis in Japan has led to the cancellation of hundreds of domestic flights scheduled for Saturday as well as bullet train services and other local and regional rail lines.

The typhoon — considered one of the most powerful storms in the Pacific this season — will approach the southwestern half of the country Friday and will advance towards the center and northeast of the country over the weekend, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. EFE-EPA