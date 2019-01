Groups of Honduran migrants indending to enter the United States leave in a caravan from the city of San Pedro Sula, Honduras, 15 January 2018. More than 500 Honduran migrants started a new caravan with the intention of crossing Guatemala and entering the United States, despite constant warnings from the country's authorities not to migrate because of the risks on the route. EPA-EFE/GUSTAVO AMADOR

Groups of Honduran citizens arrive at the bus terminal in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, 14 January 2019. A new caravan of Honduran migrants has begun to form in northern Honduras, from where they hope to depart on 15 January, on their way to the United States. More than thirty Hondurans, including children, women, and men have arrived this Monday at the Gran Central Metropolitana, the main bus terminal in the city of San Pedro Sula, north of the country, where they expect other people to join the caravan. EPA-EFE/GUSTAVO AMADOR

Honduran citizens do immigration procedures at the customs office at the Agua Caliente border between Honduras and Guatemala, 15 January 2019. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

Honduran citizens go through immigration procedures at the customs office in Agua Caliente border between Honduras and Guatemala, on 15 January 2019. Honduras' authorities reinforced the migrant control to avoid the passage of more than 1,000 Hondurans that try to leave the country to arrive to Mexico and USA, without all the requirements. EPA-EFE/Gustavo Amador

Some 500 Hondurans belonging to the caravan of migrants that started on Monday crossed the border with Guatemala on Tuesday and plan to continue through that territory on their way to the United States.

The Honduran migrants, including several minors, passed the Agua Caliente border crossing on Tuesday and are heading towards Esquipulas, eastern Guatemala.